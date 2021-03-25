 Top
Hemsing Tisso from Diphu: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 5:47 AM GMT


Hemsing Tisso Biography

Candidate Gender

Male

Party:

Autonomous state Demand Committee

Constituency:

Diphu

Early Life:

Hemsing Tisso is a resident of Lorulangso village, Diphu Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of late Kania Tisso. Hemsing is 55 years old.

Education:

He has completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Government College, Diphu in 1989.

Career and Politics:

He is an Ex- MLA and Social worker. Hemsing is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Diphu constituency on an Autonomous State Demand Committee ticket.

Asset:

His movable assets are worth Rs. 4 lakh and his wife's movable assets are worth Rs.4 lakh.


Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
