Hemsing Tisso from Diphu: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Hemsing Tisso Biography
Candidate Gender
Male
Party:
Autonomous state Demand Committee
Constituency:
Diphu
Early Life:
Hemsing Tisso is a resident of Lorulangso village, Diphu Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of late Kania Tisso. Hemsing is 55 years old.
Education:
He has completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Government College, Diphu in 1989.
Career and Politics:
He is an Ex- MLA and Social worker. Hemsing is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Diphu constituency on an Autonomous State Demand Committee ticket.
Asset:
His movable assets are worth Rs. 4 lakh and his wife's movable assets are worth Rs.4 lakh.