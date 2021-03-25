Jadav Saikia from Kalaigaon: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Assam Jatiya Parishad Kalaigaon Early Life : Jadav Saikia is a son of Late Harakanta Saikia. He is 41 years old, a resident of Upahupara, District - Darrang, Assam. He is married to Namita Saharia. He is a Retired person and his wife is a School Teacher. He is going to contest from Assam Jatiya Parishad party candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. He has one self bank account and one bank account in the name of his spouse and cash in hand, he also owns gold jewellery and one Motor Vehicle, Scorpio, other than this he doesn't own any movable asset.

• In case of immovable asset, one Residential House of 3 Katha which is worth Rs. 70,00,000 in the recent market value.

Education :





He has Bachelors of Arts from Mangaldai College under Gauhati University in the year 1983.

Career and Political Life :





He is a freshly elected candidate set up by AJP for the upcoming Assembly Election 2021. He is a Retired person. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect for the upcoming election is L.A. 65 Kalaigaon Constituency, Assam. He has one conviction or pending case against him.