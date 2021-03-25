 Top
Jahirul Islam Laskar from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Jahirul Islam Laskar from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

  |  25 March 2021 6:49 AM GMT

Jahirul Islam Laskar Biography

Gender

Male

Party:

Janata Dal (U)

Constituency:

Jamunamukh


Early Life:

Jahirul Islam Laskar is a resident of Jugijan Village, Hojai district of Assam. He is the son of Jamal Hussain. Jahirul is 26 years old.


Education:

He has completed his Bachelor of Arts from Jamunamukh College.


Career and Politics:

He is a businessman by profession.

Jahirul is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency on a Janata Dal (United) ticket.

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his movable assets are worth Rs 5 lakh.
