Jahirul Islam Laskar from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Jahirul Islam Laskar Biography Gender Male Party: Janata Dal (U) Constituency: Jamunamukh





Early Life:

Jahirul Islam Laskar is a resident of Jugijan Village, Hojai district of Assam. He is the son of Jamal Hussain. Jahirul is 26 years old.





Education:

He has completed his Bachelor of Arts from Jamunamukh College.





Career and Politics:

He is a businessman by profession.

Jahirul is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency on a Janata Dal (United) ticket.

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his movable assets are worth Rs 5 lakh.