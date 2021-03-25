Jahirul Islam Laskar from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Jahirul Islam Laskar Biography
|
Gender
|
Male
|
Party:
|
Janata Dal (U)
|
Constituency:
|
Jamunamukh
Early Life:
Jahirul Islam Laskar is a resident of Jugijan Village, Hojai district of Assam. He is the son of Jamal Hussain. Jahirul is 26 years old.
Education:
He has completed his Bachelor of Arts from Jamunamukh College.
Career and Politics:
He is a businessman by profession.
Jahirul is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency on a Janata Dal (United) ticket.According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his movable assets are worth Rs 5 lakh.