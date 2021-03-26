Jayanta Kumar Kalita from Rangia: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male IND (Independent) Rangia

Early Life:

Jayanta Kumar Kalita is the son of Late Tilak Chandra Kalita. He is 43 years old and is a resident of Vill.- Murara, P.O.- Rangia, Dist.- Kamrup. He is married to Linu Moni Kalita. He was a guest faculty and a businessman while his wife is a part-time fitness trainer. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from RangiaVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Jayanta Kumar Kalita received his MBA degree from Mahatma Gandhi University in the year 2020.

Career & Political Life:

Jayanta Kumar Kalita is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. - 57 Rangia Constituency, Assam at serial no. 532, in Part No. – 184. He has no criminal cases pending against him.