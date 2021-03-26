Jayanta Malla Baruah from Nalbari: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Jayanta Malla Baruah

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Constituency: Nalbari

Early Life:

Jayanta Malla Baruah was born on October 23, 1971 at Tihu, Nalbari. He is 49 years old. His father's name is Late Kailash Mallah Baruah who was renowned writer and his mother's name is Kamini Baruah. He belongs to the well-known ChankuchiyaMallaBujar Baruah family of Lower Assam. He got married in 2002 to Julee Deka Baruah and the couple is blessed with one son and one daughter.

Education:

He is a Bachelor of Arts from B.Barooah College, 1994 batch.

Career and politics:

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, Jayanta Malla Baruah (INC) won with 39896 votes defeating AlakaSarmaof AGP who secured 31673 votes.

In 2015 Jayanta Malla left Congress (INC) and joined BJP.

This year in the 2021 elections he would be contesting on a BJP ticket from Nalbari constituency.

Asset:

The total value of his moveable assets is Rs. 62.68 lakhs. The total market value of his immoveable assets is Rs. 60.31 lakhs.