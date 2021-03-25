Jiarul Hoque Sarker from Mazbat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Independent Mazbat Early Life : Jiarul Hoque Sarker is a son of Hasen Ali Sarkar. He is 26 years old, a resident of Mohanpur, Barsilajhar, District - Udalguri, BTAD, Assam. He is a self-employed young man. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. He has one bank account and cash in hand, other than this he doesn't own any movable asset. He doesn't own any immovable asset.

Education :

He has completed B. TECH (Computer Science and Engineering) from DUIET, Dibrugarh University in the year 2018.

Career and Political Life :

He is a freshly elected independent candidate for the upcoming Assembly Election of 2021. He is self-employed. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect for the upcoming election is L.A. 70 Mazbat, Udalguri, Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.