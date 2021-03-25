Jitendra Chaliha from Kalaigaon: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) Kalaigaon Early Life : Jitendra Chaliha is a son of Late Rabindra Chahila. He is 51 years old, a resident of Rupakhat, District - Udalguri, BTAD Assam. He and his wife is a Political Activists. He is going to contest from Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) party candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. He has one self bank account and one bank account in the name of his spouse, other than this he doesn't own any movable asset. He doesn't own any immovable asset.





Education :

He is HSLC passes under Board of Secondary Education Assam from Tangla High School in the year 1986.

Career and Political Life :

He was elected as a SUCI candidate in the year 2016 and 2011 from Kalaigaon Assembly Constituency and he secured the 14th and 9th position with 531 and 741 votes, respectively. He is a Political Activists. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect for the upcoming election is L.A. 65 Kalaigaon Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.