Jones Ingti Kathar from Diphu: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Jones Ingti Kathar
Candidate Gender
Male
Party:
IND
Constituency:
Diphu
Early Life:
Jones Ingti Kathar is a resident of DC Colony Village in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of Late Basa Ingti kathar. Jones is 69 years old and he is a retired person.
Education:
He has a Master's Degree (in History) from Gauhati University in 1976.
Career and Politics:
Jones is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Diphu constituency as an Independent Candidate.
Asset:
According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his assets consist of agricultural lands, commercial buildings and total movable assets worth Rs 31 lakh.