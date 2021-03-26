 Top
Jones Ingti Kathar from Diphu: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 March 2021 5:46 AM GMT

Jones Ingti Kathar

Candidate Gender

Male

Party:

IND

Constituency:

Diphu

Early Life:

Jones Ingti Kathar is a resident of DC Colony Village in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of Late Basa Ingti kathar. Jones is 69 years old and he is a retired person.

Education:

He has a Master's Degree (in History) from Gauhati University in 1976.

Career and Politics:

Jones is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Diphu constituency as an Independent Candidate.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his assets consist of agricultural lands, commercial buildings and total movable assets worth Rs 31 lakh.


Jones Ingti Kathar Jones Ingti Kathar biography Jones Ingti Kathar political career 
