Jones Ingti Kathar from Diphu: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Early Life:

Jones Ingti Kathar is a resident of DC Colony Village in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of Late Basa Ingti kathar. Jones is 69 years old and he is a retired person.

Education:

He has a Master's Degree (in History) from Gauhati University in 1976.

Career and Politics:

Jones is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Diphu constituency as an Independent Candidate.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his assets consist of agricultural lands, commercial buildings and total movable assets worth Rs 31 lakh.