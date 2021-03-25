Kamal Azad from Kalaigaon: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male United People's Party Liberal Kalaigaon Early Life : Kamal Azad is a son of Osman Gani. He is 35 years old, a resident of Naobandha,Dimakuchi, District - Udalguri, BTAD Assam. He is married to Poonam Sinha. He is a self employed businessman and his wife is an Asst. Teacher under Govt of Assam at Goshala Bapuji Girls M.E school.. He is going to contest from United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) party candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. He and his wife altogether have many bank accounts and FD's and a good amount cash in hand, he also owns gold jewellery and a two wheeler, other than this he doesn't own any movable asset.

• In case of immovable asset, he owns an agricultural land of 5 Bigha which is worth Rs. 10,00,000 in the recent market value.

Education :

He has Masters of Arts from North Orissa University in 2009 and also M. Phill passed from TISS in the year 2019.

Career and Political Life :

He is a freshly elected candidate set up by United People's Party Liberal for the upcoming Assembly Election 2021. He is a self employed businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect for the upcoming election is L.A. 65 Kalaigaon Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.