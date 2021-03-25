Karim Uddin Barbhuiya from Sonai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Karim Uddin Barbhuiya



Party Name: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF)

Constituency: Sonai

Early and Personal Life:

Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, aged about 51 years is the son of Late Rahim Uddin Barbhuiya. He is a permanent resident of Kanakpur Part 2, a village in Cachar district, Assam.

Educational Qualifications:

He is a B.A pass from Charan Singh University, Meerut in the year 2019.

Career and Politics:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Karim Uddin Barbhuiya will be contesting from the Sonai district on an AIUDF ticket.

He is the general secretary of the AIUDF central committee and is in charge of the AIUDF, Barpeta district.

He is also a businessman.

Assets

His moveable assets are worth Rs 2.71 crore and immovable assets are worth Rs 13 crore.