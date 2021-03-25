Karim Uddin Barbhuiya from Sonai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Karim Uddin Barbhuiya
Party Name: Independent
Constituency: Sonai
Early and Personal Life
Karim Uddin Barbhuiya is the son of Late Fozizur Rahman Barbhuiya. He is about 51 years of age. He is a resident of Jhanjharbali, a village in the district of Cachar, Assam. He is married to Rani Begum Barbhuiya.
Educational Qualifications
He is Class IX (9) pass from Satkorakandi High School,Satorakandi, Sonai, in the year 1984.
Career and Politics
Karim Uddin Barbhuiya would be contesting the upcoming Assam Assembly elections 2021 from the Sonai constituency as an Independent.
He is also a self-cultivator.
Assets
His moveable assets are worth Rs 7.84 lakhs.