Karim Uddin Barbhuiya from Sonai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 10:48 AM GMT

Candidate Name: Karim Uddin Barbhuiya

Party Name: Independent

Constituency: Sonai

Early and Personal Life

Karim Uddin Barbhuiya is the son of Late Fozizur Rahman Barbhuiya. He is about 51 years of age. He is a resident of Jhanjharbali, a village in the district of Cachar, Assam. He is married to Rani Begum Barbhuiya.

Educational Qualifications

He is Class IX (9) pass from Satkorakandi High School,Satorakandi, Sonai, in the year 1984.

Career and Politics

Karim Uddin Barbhuiya would be contesting the upcoming Assam Assembly elections 2021 from the Sonai constituency as an Independent.

He is also a self-cultivator.

Assets

His moveable assets are worth Rs 7.84 lakhs.


