 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Karuna Kanta Swargiary from Panery: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Karuna Kanta Swargiary political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Karuna Kanta Swargiary from Panery: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 March 2021 8:20 AM GMT


Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Boroland Peoples Front

Panery

Early Life:

Karuna Kanta Swargiary is the son of Late Dharmeswar Swargiary. He is 55 years old and is a resident of Ward No.2, Julukbari, P.O. Tangla. P.S. Tangla, Maouza: Dakua. He is a social worker and his wife works as an Assistant teacher at Dakhin Gejerkuchi L.P. School under Udalguri district. Presently, he is contesting as a candidate of Boroland Peoples Front in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from Panery Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Karuna Kanta Swargiary completed his M.Sc in Mathematics from Gauhati University in the year 2003.

Career & Political Life:

Karuna Kanta Swargiary is a candidate of Boroland Peoples Front. His name is enrolled in L.A. -64 Panery Constituency, at serial no. 125, in part no. 76. He has no criminal cases pending against him.


Karuna Kanta Swargiary Karuna Kanta Swargiary biography Karuna Kanta Swargiary political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X