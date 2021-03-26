Karuna Kanta Swargiary from Panery: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Boroland Peoples Front Panery

Early Life:

Karuna Kanta Swargiary is the son of Late Dharmeswar Swargiary. He is 55 years old and is a resident of Ward No.2, Julukbari, P.O. Tangla. P.S. Tangla, Maouza: Dakua. He is a social worker and his wife works as an Assistant teacher at Dakhin Gejerkuchi L.P. School under Udalguri district. Presently, he is contesting as a candidate of Boroland Peoples Front in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from Panery Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Karuna Kanta Swargiary completed his M.Sc in Mathematics from Gauhati University in the year 2003.

Career & Political Life:

Karuna Kanta Swargiary is a candidate of Boroland Peoples Front. His name is enrolled in L.A. -64 Panery Constituency, at serial no. 125, in part no. 76. He has no criminal cases pending against him.