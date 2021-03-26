 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Kenedi Pegu from Nalbari: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Kenedi Pegu political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Kenedi Pegu from Nalbari: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 March 2021 8:03 AM GMT


Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

SUCI (Communist)

Nalbari

Early Life:

Kenedi Pegu is the son of Manik Pegu. He is 31 years old and is a resident of Baralimora Village, NC, P.O. Kambong, P.S. Panigaon, Dist. Lakhimpur. Presently, he is contesting as a candidate of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from Nalbari Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Kenedi Pegu passed his H.S. Examination from Nalbari College in the year 2010.

Career & Political Life:

Kenedi Pegu is a candidate for Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist). His name is enrolled in L.A. – 111 Lakhimpur Constituency, at serial no. 477, in part no. 212. He has no criminal cases pending against him.


Kenedi Pegu Kenedi Pegu biography Kenedi Pegu political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X