Kenedi Pegu from Nalbari: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Early Life:

Kenedi Pegu is the son of Manik Pegu. He is 31 years old and is a resident of Baralimora Village, NC, P.O. Kambong, P.S. Panigaon, Dist. Lakhimpur. Presently, he is contesting as a candidate of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from Nalbari Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Kenedi Pegu passed his H.S. Examination from Nalbari College in the year 2010.

Career & Political Life:

Kenedi Pegu is a candidate for Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist). His name is enrolled in L.A. – 111 Lakhimpur Constituency, at serial no. 477, in part no. 212. He has no criminal cases pending against him.