Keshab Barman from Nalbari: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 March 2021 8:12 AM GMT


Early Life:

Keshab Barman is the son of Late Sabharam Barman. He is 68 years old and is a resident of Vill. NalbariGaon, P.O. Gopal Bazar, P.S. Nalbari, Dist. Nalbari. He is married to Minati Barman. He is a retired Govt. employee and his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from NalbariVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Keshab Barman received his B.A. degree from Kamrup College, Chamata in the year 1974.

Career & Political Life:

Keshab Barman is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. -59 Nalbari Constituency, at serial no. 176, in part no. 83. He has no criminal cases pending against him.


Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
