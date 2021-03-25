Khurshid Alam Mazumdar from Mazbat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Independent Mazbat Early Life : Khurshid Alam Mazumdar is the son of Abdul Khaleque Mazumdar. He is 35 years old, resident of Rowta Bagan, BTAD, Assam. He was married to Manjuara Begum. He was a self-employed businessman and his wife is a Housewife. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. The sitting MLA from L.A 70 Mazbat, Udalguri, Constituency Assam. He has oneself bank account and one bank account in the name of his spouse and a few cash in hand, he also owns gold jewellery, other than this he doesn't own any moveable asset. He doesn't own any kind of immovable asset.

Education :





He is H.S passed from Assam Higher Educational Council in the year 2004.

Career and Political Life :





He is a freshly elected independent candidate for the upcoming Assembly Election of 2021. He was a self-employed businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect for the upcoming election is L.A. 70 Mazbat, Udalguri, Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.