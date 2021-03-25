Kishor Kumar Bhattacharya from Baithalangso: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name- Kishor Kumar Bhattacharya



Party Name- INC (Congress)

Constituency- Kamalpur

Early Life

Kishor Kumar Bhattacharyya is the son of Late Golap Ch. Bhattacharyya. He is about 52 years of age and resides in Sonapur, Kamalpur, in the district of Kamrup, Assam. He is married to Jitumoni Sharma.

Education

He is M.A. in Political Science from Gauhati University in the year 1994-95.

Career and Politics

Kishor Kumar Bhattacharyya is the General Secretary and senior Spokesman of the APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee).

In 2006, Kishor Kumar Bhattacharyya contested the Assam Assembly election from Kamalpur constituency on a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ticket. He secured 12,319 votes and came fifth out of the nine candidates. The seat was won by Congress's Uttara Kalita with 24,353 votes.

Bhattacharyya would be contesting the upcoming 2021 Assam Assembly election from the Kamalpur constituency on a Congress ticket (INC).

Kishor Kumar Bhattachayya is also a businessman (proprietor of Umananda Kishan Seva Kendra).

Assets

His moveable assets are worth Rs 8.16 lakhs and immoveable assets are worth Rs 3 lakhs.