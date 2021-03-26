Krishnendu Paul from Patharkandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Krishnendu Paul

Party Name: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Constituency: Patharkandi

Early Life:

Krishnendu Paul was born on May 17 1973 at Karimganj Civil Hospital. He is 47 years old. His father's name is Kripesh Ranjan Paul and his mother's name is Bani Rani Paul. He got married in the year 2000 to MadhumitaPaul and the couple is blessed with two children, one daughter named Kaushiki Paul and one son named Rajbeer Paul.

Education:

He is a Bachelor of Commerce from Karimganj College, 1995 batch.

Career and Politics:

In the 2016 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, Krishnendu Paul, contesting on a BJP ticket defeated Debendra Kumar Sinha from AIDUF. Krishnendu won with 46544 votes and Sinha got 37276 no of votes.

Asset:

The total value of his moveable assets is Rs. 1.50 crore.