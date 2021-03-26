 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Krishnendu Paul from Patharkandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Krishnendu Paul political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 March 2021 5:22 AM GMT

Candidate Name: Krishnendu Paul

Party Name: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Constituency: Patharkandi

Early Life:

Krishnendu Paul was born on May 17 1973 at Karimganj Civil Hospital. He is 47 years old. His father's name is Kripesh Ranjan Paul and his mother's name is Bani Rani Paul. He got married in the year 2000 to MadhumitaPaul and the couple is blessed with two children, one daughter named Kaushiki Paul and one son named Rajbeer Paul.

Education:

He is a Bachelor of Commerce from Karimganj College, 1995 batch.

Career and Politics:

In the 2016 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, Krishnendu Paul, contesting on a BJP ticket defeated Debendra Kumar Sinha from AIDUF. Krishnendu won with 46544 votes and Sinha got 37276 no of votes.

Asset:

The total value of his moveable assets is Rs. 1.50 crore.

Krishnendu Paul Krishnendu Paul biography Krishnendu Paul political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X