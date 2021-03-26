Kshitish Ranjan Paul from Hailakandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male IND (Independent) Hailakandi

Early Life:

KshitishRanjan Paul is the son of late Banamali Paul. He is 71 years old and is a resident of Rabindra Sarani, Ward No. 2, Hailakandi, P.O., P.S. and Dist. Hailakandi. Both, he and his wife, are retired teachers. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from HailakandiVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

KshitishRanjan Paul earned his B.A. Part II degree from S.S. College, Hailakandi in 1973.

Career and Political life:

KshitishRanjan Paul is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. - 6 Hailakandi Constituency, Assam at serial no. 353, in Part No. – 176. He has no criminal cases pending against him.