 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Kshitish Ranjan Paul from Hailakandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Kshitish Ranjan Paul political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Kshitish Ranjan Paul from Hailakandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 March 2021 7:11 AM GMT


Candidate Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

IND (Independent)

Hailakandi

Early Life:

KshitishRanjan Paul is the son of late Banamali Paul. He is 71 years old and is a resident of Rabindra Sarani, Ward No. 2, Hailakandi, P.O., P.S. and Dist. Hailakandi. Both, he and his wife, are retired teachers. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from HailakandiVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

KshitishRanjan Paul earned his B.A. Part II degree from S.S. College, Hailakandi in 1973.

Career and Political life:

KshitishRanjan Paul is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. - 6 Hailakandi Constituency, Assam at serial no. 353, in Part No. – 176. He has no criminal cases pending against him.


Kshitish Ranjan Paul Kshitish Ranjan Paul biography Kshitish Ranjan Paul political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X