Manoj Kumar Malakar from Algapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Independent Algapur Early Life : Manoj Kumar Malakar is a son of Manoranjan Malakar. He was born on 28/11/1986, a resident of Panchgram Colony, District - Hailakandi, Assam. He is married to Amita Rani Malakar. He was a self-employed businessman and now an independent candidate. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. The sitting MLA from L.A. 8 Algapur Constituency Assam. He has one bank account and cash in hand, other than that he doesn't own any other such movable assets. • He has one Agricultural land and one Residential Building worth Rs.15,30,000.00 in the recent market value.

Education :

He has passed Class 9 in the year 2004 from Panchgram Town High School, Hailakandi.

Career and Political Life :

He is a newly elected independent candidate for the upcoming Assembly Election of 2021. Before that, he was a self-employed businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is L.A. 8 Algapur Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.