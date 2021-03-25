 Top
Manoj Kumar Malakar from Algapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 9:14 AM GMT


Early Life :

Manoj Kumar Malakar is a son of Manoranjan Malakar. He was born on 28/11/1986, a resident of Panchgram Colony, District - Hailakandi, Assam. He is married to Amita Rani Malakar. He was a self-employed businessman and now an independent candidate. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. The sitting MLA from L.A. 8 Algapur Constituency Assam.

  • He has one bank account and cash in hand, other than that he doesn't own any other such movable assets.

• He has one Agricultural land and one Residential Building worth Rs.15,30,000.00 in the recent market value.


Education :

He has passed Class 9 in the year 2004 from Panchgram Town High School, Hailakandi.

Career and Political Life :

He is a newly elected independent candidate for the upcoming Assembly Election of 2021. Before that, he was a self-employed businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is L.A. 8 Algapur Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.


