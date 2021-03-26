 Top
Md. Bahar Uddin from Patharkandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 March 2021 5:01 AM GMT

Candidate Name: Md. Bahar Uddin

Party: Rashtriya Ulama Council (RUC)

Constituency: Patharkandi

Early Life:

Md. Bahar Uddin is from Kurti, Kataltali, Karimganjditrict. He is 44 years old. His father's name is Late Adbul Noor. He is married to Momtera Begum and is blessed with three sons named Isfakh Ahmed, Misbaul Islam and Usama Mobrur and two daughters named Begam SuhanaYeasmin and RezwanaParbin.

Education:

He is HSLC (Matric) pass from Rasiknath High School, in the year 1966.

Career and Politics:

He would be contesting Assam elections for the first time on a Rashtriya Ulama Council ticket from Patharkandi constituency.

Asset:

The total value of his moveable assets is Rs. 7000.

