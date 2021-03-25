Md. Nazrul Islam Laskar from Sonai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Md. Nazrul Islam Laskar
Party Name: Independent
Constituency: Sonai
Early and Personal Life
Md. Nazrul Islam Laskar is the son of Late Sanuhar Ali Laskar. He is about 63 years of age and is a resident of the village Ganganagar Pt.-I, Kachudharam, in the district of Cachar, Assam. He is married to Aleya Begum Laskar.
Educational Qualifications
He did his LL.B from A.K Chanda Law College, in the year 2015.
Career and Politics
Md. Nazrul Islam Laskar would be contesting the upcoming 2021 Assam Assembly Elections from the Sonai constituency as an Independent candidate.
Assets
His moveable assets are worth Rs 15 lakhs and immoveable assets are worth Rs 26.66 lakhs.