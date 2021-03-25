 Top
Md. Nazrul Islam Laskar from Sonai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Md. Nazrul Islam Laskar from Sonai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 10:55 AM GMT

Candidate Name: Md. Nazrul Islam Laskar

Party Name: Independent

Constituency: Sonai

Early and Personal Life

Md. Nazrul Islam Laskar is the son of Late Sanuhar Ali Laskar. He is about 63 years of age and is a resident of the village Ganganagar Pt.-I, Kachudharam, in the district of Cachar, Assam. He is married to Aleya Begum Laskar.

Educational Qualifications

He did his LL.B from A.K Chanda Law College, in the year 2015.

Career and Politics

Md. Nazrul Islam Laskar would be contesting the upcoming 2021 Assam Assembly Elections from the Sonai constituency as an Independent candidate.

Assets

His moveable assets are worth Rs 15 lakhs and immoveable assets are worth Rs 26.66 lakhs.


