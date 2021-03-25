Monuj Mohan Deb from Hailakandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Bharatiya Gana Parishad Hailakandi

Early Life:

Monuj Mohan Deb is the son of Monmoth Ranjan Deb. He is 43 years old and is a resident of Hailakandi Town W/NO.8, College Road, P.O., P.S. and Dist. Hailakandi, Assam. He is married to Champa Deb. He was a businessman while his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is a candidate of Bharatiya Gana Parishad and is contesting in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election of 2021 from Hailakandi Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Monuj Kumar Deb has passed hos H.S. Examination from Govt. V.M.H.S. School under A.S.E.C. in 2010.

Career & Political Life:

Monuj Mohan Deb is a candidate of Bharatiya Gana Parishad. His name is enrolled in L.A. - 6 Hailakandi Constituency, Assam at serial no. 656. There are no criminal cases pending against him.