 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Monuj Mohan Deb from Hailakandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Monuj Mohan Deb political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Monuj Mohan Deb from Hailakandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 2:23 PM GMT


Candidate Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Bharatiya Gana Parishad

Hailakandi

Early Life:

Monuj Mohan Deb is the son of Monmoth Ranjan Deb. He is 43 years old and is a resident of Hailakandi Town W/NO.8, College Road, P.O., P.S. and Dist. Hailakandi, Assam. He is married to Champa Deb. He was a businessman while his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is a candidate of Bharatiya Gana Parishad and is contesting in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election of 2021 from Hailakandi Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Monuj Kumar Deb has passed hos H.S. Examination from Govt. V.M.H.S. School under A.S.E.C. in 2010.

Career & Political Life:

Monuj Mohan Deb is a candidate of Bharatiya Gana Parishad. His name is enrolled in L.A. - 6 Hailakandi Constituency, Assam at serial no. 656. There are no criminal cases pending against him.


Monuj Mohan Deb Monuj Mohan Deb biography Monuj Mohan Deb political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X