Mujib Ahmed Choudhury from Hailakandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male IND(Independent) Hailakandi

Early Life:

Mujib Ahmed Choudhury is the son of Late Mohib Ahmed Ali Choudhury. He is 39 years old and is a resident of Village Barhailakandi III, P.O. Barhailakandi, P.S. and Dist. Hailakandi. He is married to Sahinara Choudhury. He is unemployed and his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from HailakandiVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:



Mujib Ahmed Choudhury passed his HSLC examination from Matijuri H.S. School in the year 2003.





Career & Political life:

Mujib Ahmed Choudhury is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. - 6 Hailakandi Constituency, Assam at serial no. 587, in Part No. – 28. He has no criminal cases pending against him.