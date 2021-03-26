 Top
Mujib Ahmed Choudhury from Hailakandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Mujib Ahmed Choudhury from Hailakandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 March 2021 6:40 AM GMT


Early Life:

Mujib Ahmed Choudhury is the son of Late Mohib Ahmed Ali Choudhury. He is 39 years old and is a resident of Village Barhailakandi III, P.O. Barhailakandi, P.S. and Dist. Hailakandi. He is married to Sahinara Choudhury. He is unemployed and his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from HailakandiVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Mujib Ahmed Choudhury passed his HSLC examination from Matijuri H.S. School in the year 2003.

Career & Political life:

Mujib Ahmed Choudhury is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. - 6 Hailakandi Constituency, Assam at serial no. 587, in Part No. – 28. He has no criminal cases pending against him.


Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
