Nagen Deka from Nalbari: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

  |  26 March 2021 8:05 AM GMT


Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Assam JatiyaParishad

Nalbari

Early Life:

Nagen Deka is the son of Late TariniDeka. He is 65 years old and is a resident of Digheli, P.O. Bardigheli, P.S. Nalbari, Dist. Nalbari. He is married to DipaliDeka. He is a retired physical instructor and his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is contesting as a candidate of the Assam Jatiya Prasad in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from NalbariVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

He received his B.A. degree from Nalbari College under Guwahati University in 1982. He also completed his B.P.Ed. from Allagappa University, Tamil Nadu, in 1983.

Career & Political Life:

Nagen Deka is a candidate of the Assam JatiyaParishad. His name is enrolled in L.A. -59 Nalbari Constituency, at serial no. 637, in part no. 150. He has no criminal cases pending against him.


