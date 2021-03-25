Nashir Uddin Laskar from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Nashir Uddin Laskar Biography Candidate Gender Male Party: IND Constituency: Jamunamukh

Early life:

Nashir Uddin Laskar is a resident of Rowarpar Village, in Hojai district of Assam. He is the son of Abdul wahid laskar. Nashir is 30 years old and he is self – employed.

Education:

He is FM pass from State Madrassa Education Board in 2009.

Career and politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency as an Independent candidate.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his movable assets are worth Rs 10,468 and his immovable assets are worth Rs 10 lakhs.