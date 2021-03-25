Nashir Uddin Laskar from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Nashir Uddin Laskar Biography
Candidate Gender
Male
Party:
IND
Constituency:
Jamunamukh
Early life:
Nashir Uddin Laskar is a resident of Rowarpar Village, in Hojai district of Assam. He is the son of Abdul wahid laskar. Nashir is 30 years old and he is self – employed.
Education:
He is FM pass from State Madrassa Education Board in 2009.
Career and politics:
He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency as an Independent candidate.
Asset:
According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his movable assets are worth Rs 10,468 and his immovable assets are worth Rs 10 lakhs.