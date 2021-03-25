 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Nashir Uddin Laskar from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Nashir Uddin Laskar political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Nashir Uddin Laskar from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 7:05 AM GMT


Nashir Uddin Laskar Biography

Candidate Gender

Male

Party:

IND

Constituency:

Jamunamukh

Early life:

Nashir Uddin Laskar is a resident of Rowarpar Village, in Hojai district of Assam. He is the son of Abdul wahid laskar. Nashir is 30 years old and he is self – employed.

Education:

He is FM pass from State Madrassa Education Board in 2009.

Career and politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency as an Independent candidate.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his movable assets are worth Rs 10,468 and his immovable assets are worth Rs 10 lakhs.


Nashir Uddin Laskar Nashir Uddin Laskar biography Nashir Uddin Laskar political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X