Nizam Uddin from Badarpur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Nizam Uddin

Party: Rashtriya Ulama Council

Constituency: Badarpur

Early Life:

Nizam Uddin is from Taltala Village of Karimganj district, Assam. He is 40 years old. His father's name is Moin Uddin. His wife's name is Sultana Begum.

Education:

He is Class 12 (Higher Secondary) pass from Kaliganj Public H.S School under AHSEC in the year 2001.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting the Assam Assembly Elections for the first time as a Rashtriya Ulama Council candidate from Badarpur constituency.