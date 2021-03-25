Nizam Uddin from Badarpur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Nizam Uddin
Party: Rashtriya Ulama Council
Constituency: Badarpur
Early Life:
Nizam Uddin is from Taltala Village of Karimganj district, Assam. He is 40 years old. His father's name is Moin Uddin. His wife's name is Sultana Begum.
Education:
He is Class 12 (Higher Secondary) pass from Kaliganj Public H.S School under AHSEC in the year 2001.
Career and Politics:
He is contesting the Assam Assembly Elections for the first time as a Rashtriya Ulama Council candidate from Badarpur constituency.