Noor Ahmed from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Noor Ahmed Biography Candidate Gender Male Party: IND Constituency: Jamunamukh

Early life:

Noor Ahmed is a resident of Pabijuri village, in Hojai district of Assam. He is the son of Late Kala Miyan. Noor is 51 years old and he is a cultivator.

Education:

He is Class IX (9) pass.

Career and politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency as an Independent candidate.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his movable assets are worth Rs 1 lakh and his immovable assets have a market value of Rs 7 lakh.