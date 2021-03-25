 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Noor Ahmed from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Noor Ahmed political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Noor Ahmed from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 7:11 AM GMT


Noor Ahmed Biography

Candidate Gender

Male

Party:

IND

Constituency:

Jamunamukh

Early life:

Noor Ahmed is a resident of Pabijuri village, in Hojai district of Assam. He is the son of Late Kala Miyan. Noor is 51 years old and he is a cultivator.

Education:

He is Class IX (9) pass.

Career and politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency as an Independent candidate.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his movable assets are worth Rs 1 lakh and his immovable assets have a market value of Rs 7 lakh.


Noor Ahmed Noor Ahmed biography Noor Ahmed political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X