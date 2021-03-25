Noor Ahmed from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Noor Ahmed Biography
Candidate Gender
Male
Party:
IND
Constituency:
Jamunamukh
Early life:
Noor Ahmed is a resident of Pabijuri village, in Hojai district of Assam. He is the son of Late Kala Miyan. Noor is 51 years old and he is a cultivator.
Education:
He is Class IX (9) pass.
Career and politics:
He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency as an Independent candidate.
Asset:
According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his movable assets are worth Rs 1 lakh and his immovable assets have a market value of Rs 7 lakh.