Pradip Tokbi from Howraghat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Pradip Tokbi Biography Candidate Gender Male Party: Janata Dal (U) Constituency: Howraghat

Early life:

Pradip Tokbi is a resident of Sarthe Krogaon, in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of Dilip Tokbi. Pradip is 31 years old.

Education:

He is Class X (Matric) pass from Adong High School, Deithor, Assam in 2006.

Career and Politics:

He is an artist by profession.

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Howraghat constituency on a Janata Dal (U) ticket.

His total movable assets are worth Rs. 1 lakh and his immovable assets has a market value of Rs 2 lakh.