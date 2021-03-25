Pradip Tokbi from Howraghat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Pradip Tokbi Biography
|
Candidate Gender
|
Male
|
Party:
|
Janata Dal (U)
|
Constituency:
|
Howraghat
Early life:
Pradip Tokbi is a resident of Sarthe Krogaon, in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of Dilip Tokbi. Pradip is 31 years old.Education:
He is Class X (Matric) pass from Adong High School, Deithor, Assam in 2006.
Career and Politics:
He is an artist by profession.
He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Howraghat constituency on a Janata Dal (U) ticket.
His total movable assets are worth Rs. 1 lakh and his immovable assets has a market value of Rs 2 lakh.