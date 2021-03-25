 Top
Pradip Tokbi from Howraghat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Pradip Tokbi from Howraghat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 6:40 AM GMT


Pradip Tokbi Biography

Candidate Gender

Male

Party:

Janata Dal (U)

Constituency:

Howraghat

Early life:

Pradip Tokbi is a resident of Sarthe Krogaon, in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of Dilip Tokbi. Pradip is 31 years old.

Education:

He is Class X (Matric) pass from Adong High School, Deithor, Assam in 2006.

Career and Politics:

He is an artist by profession.

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Howraghat constituency on a Janata Dal (U) ticket.

His total movable assets are worth Rs. 1 lakh and his immovable assets has a market value of Rs 2 lakh.


Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
