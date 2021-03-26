Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan from Nalbari: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Indian National Congress Nalbari

Early Life:

Pradyut Kumar Bhuyanis the son of Late Padma Lochan Bhuyan. He is 50 years old and is a resident of Vill- Balikaria Kharjara, P.O. Gopal Bazar, P.S. Nalbari, Dist. Nalbari. He is married to Sonali Barman Bhuyan. He was a businessman while his wife is a medical professional. Presently, he is contesting as a candidate of the Indian National Congress in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from Nalbari Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan received his B.Com degree from the University of Delhi in the year 1992.

Career & Political Life:

Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan is a candidate of the Indian National Congress. His name is enrolled in L.A. -59 Nalbari Constituency, at serial no. 557, in part no. 122. He has no criminal cases pending against him.