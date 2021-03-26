 Top
Pramila Rani Brahma from Kokrajhar East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 March 2021 5:58 AM GMT

Pramila Rani Brahma Biography

Candidate Gender

Female

Party :

BPF

Constituency:

Kokrajhar East

Early Life:

Pramila Rani Brahma is a resident of Kokrajhar Town, Assam. She was born in the year 1951 to Late K.P Brahma and Thageswari Brahma. She got married in 1972 and has one son and two daughters.

Education:

Pramila completed her graduation in Arts from Kokrajhar Government College, under Guahati University in 1972.

Career and Politics:

Pramila got elected to the Assam Assembly in the year 2006 and held position as the Minister of Social Welfare, Government of Assam. Pramila is the sitting MLA from the Kokrajhar constituency in the 14th Assam Assembly.
Pramila has been renominated as the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) candidate for the upcoming 15th Assam Assembly Election from Kokrajhar Constituency.

Asset:

Her movable assets are worth Rs 1crore and total immovable assets have a market value of Rs 1.13crore.


