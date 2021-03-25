Prasanta Laskar from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Republic Party of India (A) Silchar Early Life : Prasanta Laskar is a son of Late Pramatha Ranjan Laskar. He is 53 years old, resident of Rangirkhari, Hailakandi Road, Ujjala Apartment, P.O. and P.S.-Silchar, District - Cachar, Assam. He was married to Sampa Laskar. He was a self-employed businessman and now a candidate of Republic Party of India (A) and his wife is a housewife. He is a Republican Party of India (A) candidate of the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. The sitting MLA from L.A. 9 Silchar Constituency Assam. He has 3 bank accounts for self and 1 bank account in the name of his spouse and gold jewellery and a few other small assets, other than that he doesn't own any other such movable assets. So overall, he has a total of Rs. 5,24,697.87 moveable assets.



Education :





He is HSLC Pass from Badarpur Public High School, Karimganj, Assam in the year 1995.

Career and Political Life :

He is a freshly elected candidate for the upcoming Assembly Elections, 2021 set up by the Republic Party of India (A). Before that, he was a self-employed businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is LA-9 Silchar Constituency, Cachar, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.