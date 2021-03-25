 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Prasanta Laskar from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Prasanta Laskar political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Prasanta Laskar from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 7:32 AM GMT


Candidate Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Republic Party of India (A)

Silchar

Early Life :

Prasanta Laskar is a son of Late Pramatha Ranjan Laskar. He is 53 years old, resident of Rangirkhari, Hailakandi Road, Ujjala Apartment, P.O. and P.S.-Silchar, District - Cachar, Assam. He was married to Sampa Laskar. He was a self-employed businessman and now a candidate of Republic Party of India (A) and his wife is a housewife. He is a Republican Party of India (A) candidate of the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. The sitting MLA from L.A. 9 Silchar Constituency Assam.

  • He has 3 bank accounts for self and 1 bank account in the name of his spouse and gold jewellery and a few other small assets, other than that he doesn't own any other such movable assets. So overall, he has a total of Rs. 5,24,697.87 moveable assets.

Education :

He is HSLC Pass from Badarpur Public High School, Karimganj, Assam in the year 1995.

Career and Political Life :

He is a freshly elected candidate for the upcoming Assembly Elections, 2021 set up by the Republic Party of India (A). Before that, he was a self-employed businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is LA-9 Silchar Constituency, Cachar, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.


Prasanta Laskar Prasanta Laskar biography Prasanta Laskar political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X