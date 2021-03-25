Pratima Engheepi from Baithalangso: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name- Pratima Engheepi



Political Party- Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist)

Constituency- Baithalangso

Early Life

Pratima Engheepi is the wife of Harmon Terang and is about 47 years old. She is a resident of Ram Rongpi Gaon, a village in the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Education

She is B.A. from Siphra Govt. College, 1995 batch.

Politics and Career

Pratima Engheepi contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on a CPI - ML ticket but lost to Biren Singh Ingti.

Pratima Engheepi would be contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly election on a CPI-ML ticket from the constituency of Baithalangso (ST). Dr. Mansing Rongpi of BJP is the sitting MLA from the Baithalangso constituency.

Assets

Her moveable assets are worth Rs 47,000 and her immoveable assets are worth Rs 14.50 lakhs.