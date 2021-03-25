 Top
Rabi Kumar Phangcho from Howraghat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Rabi Kumar Phangcho from Howraghat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 6:38 AM GMT


Rabi Kumar Phangcho Biography

Candidate Gender

Male

Party:

(CPI)(ML) Liberation

Constituency:

Howraghat

Early life:

Rabi Kumar Phangcho is a resident of Kania Bey Goan village, in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of late Langki Phangcho. Rabi is 55 years old.

Education:

He is a Class X (Matric) pass from Phulani High School in 1983.

Career and Politics:

He is a cultivator by profession.

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Howraghat constituency on a Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) Liberation ticket.

His total movable assets are worth Rs. 12 lakh and his total immovable assets are worth Rs.14 lakh.


Rabi Kumar Phangcho Rabi Kumar Phangcho biography Rabi Kumar Phangcho political career 
