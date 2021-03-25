Rabi Kumar Phangcho from Howraghat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Rabi Kumar Phangcho Biography
Candidate Gender
Male
Party:
(CPI)(ML) Liberation
Constituency:
Howraghat
Early life:
Rabi Kumar Phangcho is a resident of Kania Bey Goan village, in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam. He is the son of late Langki Phangcho. Rabi is 55 years old.
Education:
He is a Class X (Matric) pass from Phulani High School in 1983.
Career and Politics:
He is a cultivator by profession.
He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Howraghat constituency on a Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) Liberation ticket.
His total movable assets are worth Rs. 12 lakh and his total immovable assets are worth Rs.14 lakh.