Radhe Shyam Chauhan from Kalaigaon: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Janata Dal United (JDU) Kalaigaon Early Life : Radhe Shyam Chauhan is a son of Ram Narayan Chauhan. He is 51 years old, a resident Kalaigaon, District - Udalguri, BTR Assam. He is married to Shimpa Chauhan. He was an Advocate and now a self employed businessman. He is going to contest from Janata United Dal (JDU) party candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. • He has one self bank account and two Scooty, other than this he doesn't own any movable asset. Education :

He has completed B.Sc and LLB from Mangladai College under Gauhati University.

Career and Political Life :

He was elected as an independent candidate in the year 2016 from Kalaigaon Assembly Constituency and he secured the 9th position with 1140 votes, that is 0,86%. He was an Advocate but now a self employed businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect for the upcoming election is L.A. 65 Kalaigaon Constituency, Assam. There are no case of conviction or pending cases against him.