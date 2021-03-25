Rajen Timung from Diphu: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Rajen Timung Biography
Candidate Gender
Male
Party:
NPP (National People's Party)
Constituency:
Diphu
Early life:
Rajen Timung is a resident of Tharve Hanse Gaon in Karbi Anglong District of Assam. He is the son of Late Sarthe Tisung. He is 41 years old.
Education:
He is Class X (Matric) pass from Phonglokpet High School, Bakalia.
Career and Politics:
He is a businessman and an agriculturist.
Rajen is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Diphu constituency on a National People's Party (NPP) Ticket.
Asset:
His movable assets are worth Rs.9 lakh and immovable assets are worth Rs.40 lakh.