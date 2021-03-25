 Top
Raju Das from Algapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Early Life :

Raju Das is a son of Sri Ranjit Das. He is 45 years old, resident of Panchgram, District - Hailakandi, Assam. He is married to Pompi Das. He was a self-employed businessman and now an independent candidate. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021.

  • He has 3 self bank accounts and cash in hand, he has also invested in Insurance Policies and he owns one Motor vehicle and one Motor cycle other than that he doesn't own any other such movable assets.

Education :

He has Bachelors in Arts from G.C College, Silchar, in the year 2002, under Assam University, Silchar.

Career and Political Life :

He was elected as an independent candidate in the Year 2016 Assembly Election from Algapur Constituency and at that time he secured the 8th position with only 475 votes, that is 0.4%. Before that, he was a self-employed businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is L.A. 8 Algapur Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.


