Raju Deb from Algapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Raju Deb from Algapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

  |  25 March 2021 9:08 AM GMT


Candidate Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Independent

Algapur

Early Life :

Raju Deb is a son of Satish Ranjan Deb. He is 43 years old, a resident of Panchgram, Assam. He is married to Babi Deb. He was a driver by profession and now an independent candidate and his wife is a Housewife. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021.

• He owns one Motor vehicle EON, other than that he doesn't own any other such movable assets.

Education :


He has appeared Class 8 in the year 1991 from Hailakandi High School.

Career and Political Life :

He is a freshly elected independent candidate for the upcoming 2021 Assembly Election. Before that, he was a driver. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is L.A. 8 Algapur Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.


