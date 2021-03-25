Raju Deb from Algapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Independent Algapur Early Life : Raju Deb is a son of Satish Ranjan Deb. He is 43 years old, a resident of Panchgram, Assam. He is married to Babi Deb. He was a driver by profession and now an independent candidate and his wife is a Housewife. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. • He owns one Motor vehicle EON, other than that he doesn't own any other such movable assets. Education :

He has appeared Class 8 in the year 1991 from Hailakandi High School.

Career and Political Life :

He is a freshly elected independent candidate for the upcoming 2021 Assembly Election. Before that, he was a driver. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is L.A. 8 Algapur Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.