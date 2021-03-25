Raju Sinha from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Hindusthan Nirman Dal Silchar Early Life : Raju Sinha is a son of Sri Kamal Sinha. He is 46 years old, resident of Vill. New Bhakatpur Chnecoori Road, P.O. Bhakatpur, P.S. Silchar Sadar, District - Cachar, Assam. He was a self-employed businessman. He is going to contest from Hindusthan Nirman Dal party candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. The sitting MLA from L.A. 9 Silchar Constituency Assam. He has oneself bank account and cash in hand, he has also one Motor Vehicle, Maruti Suzuki and gold jewellery.

• In case of immovable asset, he has one non - agricultural land of 5 Katha which is worth Rs. 15,00,000.00 in the recent market value.

Education :

He is Class 9 passed from Nehru High School, Singari, Silchar.

Career and Political Life :

He is a freshly elected candidate set up by Hindusthan Nirman Dal for the upcoming Assembly Election 2021. He was self-employed businessman. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is L.A. 9 Silchar Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.