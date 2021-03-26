Ram Kumar Nunia from Katlicherra: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Janata Dal (United) Katlicherra

Early Life:

Ram Kumar Nunia is the son of Ram LakhanNunia. He is 46 years old and is a resident of Vill. Koiya T.E., P.O. Koiya, P.S. Lala, Dist. Hailakandi. He is married to RekhaNunia. He was a businessman while his wife is in service. Presently, he is a candidate of Janata Dal (United) and is contesting in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from KatlicherraVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Ram Kumar Nunia earned his degree in Bachelor of Arts from Lala Rural College under Assam University, Silchar, in 1999.

Career & Political life:

Ram Kumar Nunia is a candidate of Janata Dal (United). His name is enrolled in L.A. - 7 Katlicherra Constituency, Assam at serial no. 541, in Part No. – 53. He has no criminal cases pending against him.