Ranjit Kramsa Bey from Diphu: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Ranjit Kramsa
Candidate Gender
Male
Party:
CPI(ML)
Constituency:
Diphu
Early Life:
Ranjit Kramsa a resident of Matipung Forest Gate, Diphu in Karbi Anlong district of Assam. He is the son of Late Hang Kramsa. He is 34 years old.
Education:
He is a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Government College, Diphu, 2010 batch.
Career and Politics:
Ranjit is a Social worker and a Businessman by profession.
Ranjit is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Diphu constituency on a Communist Party of India Marxist – Leninist (CPI) (ML) ticket.
Asset:
His assets consist of agricultural land with a market value of Rs 10 lakh.