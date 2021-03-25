Ranjit Kramsa Bey from Diphu: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Ranjit Kramsa Candidate Gender Male Party: CPI(ML) Constituency: Diphu

Early Life:

Ranjit Kramsa a resident of Matipung Forest Gate, Diphu in Karbi Anlong district of Assam. He is the son of Late Hang Kramsa. He is 34 years old.

Education:

He is a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Government College, Diphu, 2010 batch.

Career and Politics:

Ranjit is a Social worker and a Businessman by profession.

Ranjit is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Diphu constituency on a Communist Party of India Marxist – Leninist (CPI) (ML) ticket.

Asset:

His assets consist of agricultural land with a market value of Rs 10 lakh.