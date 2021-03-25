Ratendra Daimary from Mazbat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male United People's Party Liberal Mazbat Early Life : Ratendra Daimary is a son of Paniram Daimary He is 46 years old, resident of Phakidiya, District - Udalguri, BTAD, Assam. He was a Cultivator by profession. He is going to contest from United People's Party Liberal party candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021. He has one self bank account and a good amount of cash in hand, other than this he doesn't own any moveable asset.

In the case of immovable asset, he has one agricultural land of 4 Bigha and one non - agricultural land, also one residential house at Barsilajhar, Udalguri of 25056 sq. Ft.

Education :





He has Bachelors of Mass Communication (BMC) from Krishna Kanta State Open University in the year 2011.

Career and Political Life :





He is a freshly elected candidate set up by United People's Party Liberal for the upcoming Assembly Election 2021. He was a Cultivator. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect is L.A. 70 Mazbat, Udalguri, Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.