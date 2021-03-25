Rezwan Ahmed from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Rezwan Ahmed Biography Candidate Gender Male Party: TMC Constituency: Jamunamukh

Early Life:

Rezwan Ahmed is a resident of Jungle Block, Jamunamukh in Hojai district of Assam. He is the son of Hifzur Rahman. Rezwan is 27 years old.





Education:

He has completed a Bachelor's Degree (BA) from Doboka Haji Anfar Ali College in 2017.





Career and Politics:

He is a businessman by profession.

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency on an All IndiaTrinamool Congress (TMC) ticket.

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 70,000 and his immovable assets has a market value of Rs.51 lakh.