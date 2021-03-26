 Top
Rihon Daimari from Udalguri: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Rihon Daimari political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Rihon Daimari from Udalguri: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital Desk

  26 March 2021


Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Boroland Peoples Front

Udalguri

Early Life:

RihonDaimari is the son of Late Sadhi Ram Daimari. He is 60 years old and is a resident of Village Bekigaon, P.S. Udalguri, P.O. Udalguri, District Udalguri BTC. He is married toNiruDaimari. He is a politician and his wife is a businesswoman. Presently, he is contesting as a candidate of Bodoland Peoples Front in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from UdalguriVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Rihondaimari received his B.A degree from North Eastern Hill University in 1996.

Career & Political Life:

RihonDaimari is a candidate of Bodoland Peoples Front. His name is enrolled in L.A. -69 Udalguri Constituency, at serial no. 857, in part no. 194. He has no criminal cases pending against him.


Rihon Daimari 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
