Rihon Daimari from Udalguri: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Boroland Peoples Front Udalguri

Early Life:

RihonDaimari is the son of Late Sadhi Ram Daimari. He is 60 years old and is a resident of Village Bekigaon, P.S. Udalguri, P.O. Udalguri, District Udalguri BTC. He is married toNiruDaimari. He is a politician and his wife is a businesswoman. Presently, he is contesting as a candidate of Bodoland Peoples Front in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from UdalguriVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Rihondaimari received his B.A degree from North Eastern Hill University in 1996.

Career & Political Life:

RihonDaimari is a candidate of Bodoland Peoples Front. His name is enrolled in L.A. -69 Udalguri Constituency, at serial no. 857, in part no. 194. He has no criminal cases pending against him.