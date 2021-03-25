Rina Beypi from Baithalangso: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name- Rina Beypi
Party Name- Independent
Constituency- Baithalangso
Early Life
Rina Beypi is the wife of Sarthe Rongpi. She is about 34 years of age and resides in Lower Dillaji Thong Teron Gaon, a village in Karbi Anglong, Assam.
Education:
She is a Class X (Matric) pass.
Career and Politics
Rina Beypi is the President of Karbi Anglong District Mohila Congress Committee (KADMCC). She has been actively working towards the welfare of the women of her region, raising her voice for equality and women's safety.
She would be contesting the upcoming 2021 Assam Assembly election from the Baithalangso(SC) constituency as an Independent candidate.
Assets
His moveable assets are worth Rs. 2,54,000.