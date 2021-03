Rohili Tokbipi Biography Candidate Gender Female Party: IND Constituency: Diphu

Early life:

Rohili Tokbipi is a resident of Jugasing Ingti, Manja in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. She is the daughter of Khyo Tokbi. She is 41 years old.

Education:

She is Class XII (Higher Secondary) pass from Deithor Higher Secondary in 2007.

Career and Politics:

She is a businesswoman by profession.

She is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Diphu constituency as an Independent candidate.