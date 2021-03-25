 Top
Rupsing Teron from Baithalangso: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Rupsing Teron from Baithalangso: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 11:59 AM GMT

Candidate Name: Rupsing Teron

Party Name: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Early Life

Rupsing Teron is the son of Late Habe Teron. He is 54 years of age and is a resident of Umrenti, Hemren in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. He is married to Basapi Terangpi.

Education

He is a B.A pass from Diphu Govt. College, in the year 1991.

Career and Politics

Rupsing Teron is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is currently an Executive Member at the Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council in charge of Fishery, Land Revenue and Land Reforms. He was elected to the council on a BJP ticket in the 2017 Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections.

Rupsing Teron is set to contest the 2021 Assam Assembly election on a BJP ticket from the constituency of Baithalangso reserved for Scheduled Tribes people.

Assets

His moveable assets are worth Rs 38.54 lakhs.


