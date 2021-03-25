Sadik Ullah Bhuyan from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sadik Ullah Bhuyan Biography Candidate Gender Male Party: AGP Constituency: Jamunamukh

Early file:

Sadik Ullah Bhuyan is a resident of Borjari Majgoan village, in Hojai district of Assam. He is the son of late Ali Arjan Bhuyan. He is 64 years old.





Education:

He is Class X (Matric) pass from Jungle Block Higher Secondary School, 1971 batch.





Career and Politics:

He is a businessman by profession.

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency on an Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) ticket.

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 2 lakh and his wife's total movable assets are worth Rs.6 lakh. And his total immovable assets are worth Rs 35 lakh.