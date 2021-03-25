Safique Kamal Barlaskar from Hailakandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male AITC Hailakandi

Early Life:

Safique Kamal Barlaskar is the son of Late Jalal Uddin Barlaskar. He is 39 years old and is a resident of Rangauti Part-II,Hailakandi, Assam. He is married to Shamima Aktar Barlaskar. He was a businessman and his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is a candidate of All India Trinamool Congress and is contesting in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election of 2021 from Hailakandi Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Safique Kamal Barlaskar is a post-graduate in Political Science which he completed from IGNOU, New Delhi, in 2016.

Career & Political Life:

Safique Kamal Barlaskar is a candidate of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). His name is enrolled in L.A.- Hailakandi Constituency, Assam, at serial no. 409, in part 13. He has no criminal cases pending against his name.