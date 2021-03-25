Saidur Rahman Barbhuiya from Hailakandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constitution Male IND (Independent) Hailakandi

Early Life:

Saidur Rahman Barbhuiya is the son of Late Jalal Uddin Barbhuiya. He is 34 years old and is a resident of Purbogul Village,Dist. Hailakandi. He is currently unemployed and his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from Hailakandi Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Saidur Rahman Barbhuiya passed his H.S. Examination from Matijuri H.S. School in 2007.

Career and political life:

Saidur Rahman Barbhuiya is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. - 6 Hailakandi Constituency, Assam at serial no. 426, in Part No. – 32. He has no criminal cases pending against him.