 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Saidur Rahman Barbhuiya from Hailakandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Saidur Rahman Barbhuiya political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Saidur Rahman Barbhuiya from Hailakandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 2:32 PM GMT


Candidate Gender

Party

Constitution

Male

IND (Independent)

Hailakandi

Early Life:

Saidur Rahman Barbhuiya is the son of Late Jalal Uddin Barbhuiya. He is 34 years old and is a resident of Purbogul Village,Dist. Hailakandi. He is currently unemployed and his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from Hailakandi Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Saidur Rahman Barbhuiya passed his H.S. Examination from Matijuri H.S. School in 2007.

Career and political life:

Saidur Rahman Barbhuiya is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. - 6 Hailakandi Constituency, Assam at serial no. 426, in Part No. – 32. He has no criminal cases pending against him.


Saidur Rahman Barbhuiya Saidur Rahman Barbhuiya biography Saidur Rahman Barbhuiya political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X