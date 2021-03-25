 Top
Saiful Islam from Mazbat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Saiful Islam from Mazbat: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

  |  25 March 2021 11:27 AM GMT


Early Life :

Saiful Islam is the son of Ramijuddin Ahmed. He is 59 years old, a resident of Panikhaiti, Barsilajhar, District - Udalguri, BTAD, Assam. He is married to Mamata Begum. He is a Cultivator. He is going to contest as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, 2021.

• He has cash in hand and gold jewellery, other than this he doesn't own any movable asset.

  • In the case of immovable asset, he owns a non-agricultural land of 1 Bigha worth Rs. 5,00,000 and an Assam Type House worth Rs. 15,00,000.

Education :

He is Class 8 passed from Lalpool High School, Lalpool, in the year 1980.

Career and Political Life :

He is a freshly elected independent candidate for the upcoming Assembly Election of 2021. He was a Cultivator. The number and name of the constituency that he is going to elect for the upcoming election is L.A. 70 Mazbat, Udalguri, Constituency, Assam. There is no case of conviction or pending case against him.


